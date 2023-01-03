Your Horoscope For Thursday January 5th
- Aries – You might clash with your superiors today at work, which is no surprise because you like to be in charge. But with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you might have an attitude change. Look to them as allies instead of opponents.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – It feels like your life is lacking some excitement, well today you’ll get a full load of it. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you some light drama circling you and your friends. Embrace this at the end of the day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and treat yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what you’re good at or like to do for fun. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you the space to figure this out. After some reflection, you’re going to figure it out.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – It's time for you to rip the Band-Aid off and take the plunge. You’ve been playing it safe when it comes to your love life. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that you won’t get anything by just sitting around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys are going to be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Hold on to this feeling and let it guide you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Take the day and come up with a game plan to improve yourself. It could be a new diet plan, workout routine, or spending time with those you love. Whatever it is, it’ll be good for you and with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the answer will be clear.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’ve been trying to make some changes to your daily routine. But it is hard to break bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This energy will keep you motivated to make changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to need to find balance in your life today between work and family. Listen to the energy radiating off Pluto who’s in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security) to figure out what you want to focus on more than the other stuff.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversation with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirit. Someone that you talk to could be that special someone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Today, you’re going to make subconscious changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect yourself but you need to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so make time to take up a new hobby or do some research that can expand your mind. By doing this you’re opening many doors that you had no idea were even there.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
