Your Horoscope For Thursday June 16th
- Aries – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today, just change things to make you feel better. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from someone who is short tempered to someone laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting from you, and you’ve come to the realization that you need to change your ways ASAP. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Normally you’re the life of the party but it might suit you better to be a chameleon while you’re dealing with some internal things others might not understand. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the capacity to deal with your mental health. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve been careful with your finances, and you have a strong sense of what's possible for you. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you gain the confidence you need so that you can enjoy the benefits of your hard work. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you’ll both be better off that you did. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But keep in mind that Rome wasn’t built in a day; you’re going to need to take breaks and enlist some of your friends to help you. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with your future plans, and today you’re going to have a real moment of clarity. After today you’ll be able to make the right choices to get you where you want to go. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your five senses, your needs and wants, and your immediate environment are substantial areas of focus today. You’re in some desperate need of self-pampering. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and focus on you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It may be good if you allow your imagination to soar today, it can unlock so many doors for you. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) letting you embrace this new wild and carefree side of you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Everything regarding your relationship is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause quickly, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to become clear as to whether you should go there or not. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
-
Mandy Moore Ends Tour To Focus On PregnancyThe singer had more than a dozen shows left to do.
-
Shawn Mendes Recreates His 'Illuminate' Cover PicThe Canadian singer shared a blast from his past.
-
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years Behind BarsThe singer was convicted last September of racketeering and sex trafficking.