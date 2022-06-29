Your Horoscope For Thursday June 30th
- Aries – Being there for others in times of need is one of your greatest qualities. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), so it's going to shine today. As a result, you will be able to say what needs to be said to those who need your help.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – In addition to being an introvert, you are open to sharing your thoughts with others. Since Mercury affects your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), it will give you the confidence to express yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – With the Moon in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you'll be pushed to do something greater. Don't give up, you'll be able to achieve great things in the future if you hold your head high and push through it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – As a star today, you will shine in some situations. Saturn, in your First House (of Self-Image), will boost your confidence today and prove to others just how great you are.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is strongly influenced by Uranus. Get together with some friends today so you can have an unforgettable evening.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Now is the time to get back into the social scene. It is Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) that will fuel you with positive energy. Once you've gotten over the little hump, you can live your best life with the help of your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – The idea of collaborating on a project with a friend may seem great at first, but it may not turn out to be easy. Don’t let any disagreements you have get in the way of progress. Keep on track with Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You haven't talked to your partner for a while; you feel you're right about everything. Venus is influencing your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), and you'll learn how to compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Do not get involved in any quarrels or difficulties that could arise today. It's a good day to relax and take a day off with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Spend the day doing whatever pleases you, as this is your day to yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You should get more organized now that the Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Consider balancing your bank account and cutting back a little. Verify your partner's account as well, to ensure they are being honest with you about their finances.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Rather than looking for solutions to your current problems, you tend to look at the past. Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you evaluate how this might be beneficial for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Taking care of yourself is more important than helping everyone. You will find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self thanks to Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
-
Mandy Moore Ends Tour To Focus On PregnancyThe singer had more than a dozen shows left to do.
-
Shawn Mendes Recreates His 'Illuminate' Cover PicThe Canadian singer shared a blast from his past.
-
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years Behind BarsThe singer was convicted last September of racketeering and sex trafficking.