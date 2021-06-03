your Horoscope For Thursday June 3rd
- Aries – You’re being challenged to find a better balance in your life. Since Mercury is in retrograde its energy, in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), is helping you look at life in a new light. Try and have a calm and collected mind.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Instead of focusing solely on work, allow Mercury, who’s in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), do its thing and allow you to let your hair down and have some fun. You need to learn to go with the flow and take it easy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’ve been spending endless amount of time on things that don’t matter at all. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – Today’s energy is coming from Venus being in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which will bring strong desires and passions. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you won’t want to miss out on.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to learn more about yourself. This is going to help you to be happier with where you are in life and will serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping to remind you that you’re an awesome person and you need to face the day with confidence. You got the day in the bag, just believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing an openness that you never had before. This is also going to make it possible for you to connect with the people closest to you even more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – A flip has switched and your main priority is how can you work and make your presence known in the community. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been careful with your finances, and you have a strong sense of what's possible for you. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you get the confidence you need to continue your hard work so that you can enjoy the benefits that come with it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’re sort of a reserved person, and not very willing to share your thoughts and concerns with people. But with the Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re going to encounter some new people today who may bring your life some perspective and challenge you a little bit. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to allow you to be more open to other points of view.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
