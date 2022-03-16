Your Horoscope For Thursday March 10th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you shift gears from play to work. You’ve had your fun but now you need to buckle down and get stuff done. Don’t think of it as a punishment, or something dreadful. It’s good to have balance and this is helping you with that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’ve not been happy with how things with your friends have been going. But with Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to help you sort all the drama out so you can all move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people. Your mutual dreams will inspire you to go through life with your partner and you have no idea how great this is for the both of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead, you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress about things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially but today you might receive some news that sets you back. No need to stress over it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate towards what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are, but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this new-found self-confidence you have.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You could become bored with your life today, and this is going to cause you to pull away from everything for a while. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time and space to sort out everything and fix what needs to be fixed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – No matter what you do you’re surrounded by negative energy, and it’s starting to take a toll on you. Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you find ways that you can change and have a better outlook on life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing out on. You’ve been through a lot, and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re definitely someone who dances to the beat of their own drum, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will give you the confidence to continue doing things your own thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
-
Canadian University Offering Course On Kanye WestConcordia University in Montreal will launch the course this fall.
-
Shawn Mendes To Present At OscarsDiddy and Halle Bailey are also on the list of presenters.
-
BTS, Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At GrammysOther performers include Billie Eilish and Brothers Osborne.