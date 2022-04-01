Your Horoscope For Thursday March 31st
- Aries – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant so take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You may need to be there for your friends today; this is going to be something new for you. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making you the light they need to lift their spirits. You’re going to feel so good about yourself afterwards and want to spend even more time with them.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. You need to remember that you’re a hardworking, dedicated and honest person and good things come to those who wait.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to help you find some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You may be in a tricky place right now. You may have to go against many things that you believe in and change your moral compass. Is the reward at the end worth losing who you are as a person? Let Pluto work some magic as it’s going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help sort this out for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and now is the time to listen to make sure you’re all caught up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Your partner (or soon-to-be partner) may need some one-on-one time with you today. It’s good to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Whatever you’re going through right now you’ll be able to use these challenges and grow from them. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you time to get your thoughts together. After some time, you’re going see how this will help you in the future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – It’s going to be your time to shine at work; don’t stress out because you know exactly what needs to get done! Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this transition as easy possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Today you’re going to learn the importance of separating your work and personal life. Once you let Mercury work in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll see how happy you can be with your life and you won’t believe just how much you’re missing out on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
