Your Horoscope for Thursday May 13th
- Aries – It’s going to be important for you to let a special person in your life know just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for them. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Sun and The Moon combine to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past, but you’re also going to be open to being more passionate with your partner or soon-to-be partner.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off. With Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be clear what exactly has to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This is also a good time to talk to them about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for what you want.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress over things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You may have some bad issues buried deep down; today is a great day to express yourself. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the means to do so in a creative.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and you’re going to be thinking about your past, and realizing how it still affects your today. It may serve you well to stay in your own space while you’re reflecting.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up. This will help you realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) showing you that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Although you’ve never had a lack of self-confidence, today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
