Your Horoscope For Thursday November 10th
- Aries – There’s some positive energy, and it's going to flip a switch in your intimate sector. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and things are going to get steamy with you and your partner (or soon to be partner). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. It’s because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). It’ll help you be happier in life too. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Your maturity for your age won't change, so don't try to change something people respect about you. This side of you is more comfortable with Saturn in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – There’s a probability that you’ll want to escape from reality today. You’re just not ready to face the demands on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to urge you to take the day off and focus on your mental health. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You’re testing creative waters lately; this is new for you and you shouldn’t give up just yet. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing a mentor to take you under their wing. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Although you might not have had a good night's sleep and may not feel good about yourself, Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you find your normal spark. Enjoy today and embrace this new side of yourself. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Besides showing your love and appreciation to friends, you have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re finally feeling more secure about yourself and that’s all thanks to Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Everything at work is going smoothly, and your social life is drama free. Hold onto this good feeling and when you’re feeling down try and remember how awesome you are! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – People are going to try and test you today. Stick to the high road. Jupiter is in your Ninth House of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) having you rely heavily on your instincts to get you through this tough time. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – The Moon continues to light up your Tenth House (Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to make the power move that you’ve been planning. Afterwards, you’ll earn a reward. Remember to share it with others! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Tensions are high today and this may cause fights with people close to you. Something you say could be taken wrong, so think before you speak. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you the sense of calmness you need. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) and you’re going to find yourself in a social whirl. You might want to enjoy some time with friends; maybe plan a dinner party. It’ll give you that restart you need. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
