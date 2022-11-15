Your Horoscope For Thursday November 17th
- Aries – You’ve been blinded for some time now, but today your eyes will be opened. You’re going to have doubts about if the people in your life truly love you for you. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you what you need to remember who you are. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – You're so used to being full of energy and tackling the day. Today you won’t feel up to that challenge, but with Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to tackle the most important thing. You need to figure out what you want out of life, and what changes you need to make. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Today is not the day for you to sit around and just stay idol. You have a ton of things to get done and if you push it off it will only cause more issues. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is being ruled by Jupiter, making it clear what your priorities are and once you tackle your to do list you’ll be able to relax. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re going to learn a valuable lesson about control today that you’ll hold onto for the rest of your life. Today you have the presence of Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) guiding you to be okay with letting go. It’s going to be hard at first, but you’ll find peace in it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – It will serve you well to hit the pause button on your life today. You’re in no place to make any sorts of decisions, or work on anything major. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is ruled by Uranus giving you time to refresh. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – There could be something that’ll rock your world, but you have to make sure you do the right thing for yourself. It could benefit you but it could also be the worst thing. You’ll be guided by Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you stay true to who you are. Your day is 10. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You may find yourself front and center today, try not to panic! You have the help of Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need to tackle your day. Carry yourself like you own the room, and great things will happen. Your day is a 10. Your day is a Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’ve been handed a lot of things that you didn’t count on, but don’t worry just yet. You have help, as Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you figure it out. You need to make sure that everything is in order. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You may wake up feeling down, but after a cup of coffee you’ll be able to face the day. Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) making sure that you know who you are and what you need to do to tackle the day. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – There are so many things happening around you, but before any rash choice, you need to make sure that everything is fine. You’ll be guided by The Moon in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and that will assure that you make the right choice for you and your loved ones. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – There’s nothing more important than your partner, and you’ve lost sight of that. But before anything that’s irreversible happens, you’ll have to let them know where you stand. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Venus to help aid this bridge between you two. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You have a work project to do, you and your co-workers aren’t sure how to tackle it. The Sun makes its presence known in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), not only will you finish the project, but you’ll be able to stand out as the shining star of the group, which will help your career. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is purple.
