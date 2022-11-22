Your Horoscope For Thursday November 24th
- Aries – You might be faced with unexpecting news today. Don’t rush to hit the panic button just yet. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find a creative way to handle this current situation. Today might start off harsh, but it will get better as you go through the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You’ll get this feeling to host a gathering, and it will be with the people that you care the most about. With Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this gathering will be everything that you wish for. It will bring everyone closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You might come across something that’ll peak your interest. Don’t be afraid to dive in more to find out more about it. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Mercury helping you discover this new interest and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’ll be forced to reflect on things today, and with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to do so with ease. There’s just a lot going on right now and it’s important that you’re focused on the right things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to be around a lot of people today and you’ll be the center of attention. Just be calm. You have the help of The Sun in your Third House (of Communication) blessing you with what you need to say, and handle the interactions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – There’s a lot of chatter happening around you today, but you don’t have the luxury of indulging in that chatter. Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you stay focused on what you have to do. This is going to be a change for you, but it’s a needed change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Information could come today that starts you thinking about new ideas. And this couldn’t have come at a better time as your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is being ruled by Mars. This will encourage you to dig deep and make changes in your life that are much needed.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Unusual and unexpected opportunities to better your career could come to you today. You can thank Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), this is going to help you see your worth and are ready to take the next step in your career.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Today is going to be very stimulating today, and you may want to have someone close to you throughout the day. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you enjoy all that the day has to offer while bringing you all closer together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Lately, you’ve been in a funk and there doesn’t seem a way out of it. But things might be looking up today as Mercury transits into your First House (of Self-Effort) reminding you of who you are. There’s nothing to worry about, you’re dealing with everything the best you can do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re going to pull up your big boy pants and tackle all your work responsibilities. The Moon is making its way into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the power to stay focused but also making sure that your mental health stays intact.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You might have a harsh reminder that you’re not a superhero, and that you have to rely on others sometimes. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making it crystal clear that just because you’re asking for help doesn’t make you weak. And you might be surprised with the admiration from others for doing so.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
