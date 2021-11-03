Your Horoscope For Thursday November 4th
- Aries – Take the day to focus on your overall health; if you feel a little stressed do something that makes you feel relaxed. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it crystal clear what you need to do to take care of you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you live your life to the fullest while still staying true to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. You are great, and this person will realize they’ll lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The New Moon is bringing energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and it’s going to drive you to work your hardest to make sure people around you are taking you seriously. There’s nothing stopping you from making these gains.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re going to feel amazing when you look at your finances. You can breathe a sign relief to see that all your hard work has paid off. With Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. You’re also going to be more likely to socialize and enjoy the rewards that come with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been super busy with work but that shouldn’t be an excuse for making your partner feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again. This will be good for the both of you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build anymore.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Since the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that are better when they happen in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
-
'Degrassi' Star Andrea Lewis Marries Music Exec Felix HowardThe groom once starred in a Madonna video.
-
Lady Gaga Went Deep For 'House Of Gucci' RoleThe pop star said she lived and breathed Patrizia Reggiani.
-
Ed Sheeran Cleared To Perform On 'SNL'Taylor Swift is also set to return to the show.