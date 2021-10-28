Your Horoscope For Thursday October 28th
- Aries – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling distant with work and all the added stress; take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You need to pay attention to every detail right now. Your head is in the clouds and thinking about the upcoming break. You don’t want to jeopardize your plans because you must fix something that you messed up. Allow The Moon to get you focused while it’s in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to motivate you to find some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You’re going to be asked to work a lot harder for the next few days, but don’t roll your eyes. This means the people around you recognize your work ethic and are pleased with your results. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle anything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – There could be a clash of core values to manage between you and your friends. Beware of getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You may feel like your love life has taken a backseat for a while, with work building up and most of your time spent with your friends. Well Jupiter is swinging into your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and will help you rekindle that flame with your loved one. It’s coming at a perfect time because you and your partner were about to give up hope.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Press the pause button on your life today. You’re in desperate need for some time off and time for yourself. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’ve had a lot of hurt on your mind lately, and you’ve tried blocking it out like normal. Pluto moves in and comes to your aide in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and its healing energy will help you find a healthy way to get over this slump you’ve been in!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You have natural charm and charisma but today, with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image), this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person” today will bring you closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You need to shift your focus and find something that matters. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
