Your Horoscope For Thursday September 15th
- Aries - The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will help you not become a victim of your own desires. Once you stop throwing unnecessary shade, you'll start thinking twice before spending your money.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You're happy with your life and proud of it, but you've been scrolling through social media too much and now you're starting to doubt it. Step things up by planning your dream vacation and then don't hold back; make others jealous with your posting! Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is influenced by the Sun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Storm clouds may be gathering over relationships. You have a clear understanding of what you want because Venus rules your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Don't just walk away because there are some issues.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You are more likely to stand up for your beliefs when Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). A tense situation can turn into something fun and unexpected when you are yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your thoughts need to be shared with someone. In the absence of this, you might lose your cool in front of someone innocent. In your Third House (of Communication), Neptune makes it easy for you to express what you feel and what's on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Trial and error allow you to gain a deeper understanding of your work, goals, and ambitions. As the ruler of your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibilities), Neptune will guide you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Your maturity for your age has always been something most people admire about you, and that won't change. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) is more comfortable thanks to Saturn.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Try not to react to other’s behavior today, with all the misinformation floating around. If you remove your emotions from the situation, it will be easier for you to focus on the facts. Your Ninth House is ruled by Jupiter (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), helping you make the best and smartest choices.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – As Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, as well as Privacy & Secret), you'll be forced into seclusion. Do not push yourself too hard today or in the next few days. Let's take a breather and before you begin again, make sure your spirit batteries are fully charged.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – There's some fierce energy about to hit you, so make use of it. As a result, your work life will soar, and you may finally receive the recognition you've been craving. The presence of Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) today will boost your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – It is impossible for anything to bring you down today, and your positive attitude will be noticed by others. Helping others will make you happier, and you'll be a bright light to others. This new way of living will be nice for you, since Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – There is no sign of a break in sight. Be aware of what you can control. As Mars occupies your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you must learn the importance of balance.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
-
Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Accused Of AssaultSinger August Alsina made the claim on social media.
-
Grimes Hints She Had Surgery To Get Elf EarsThe Canadian singer is keeping her fans guessing.
-
Arlo Parks Cancels Tour Dates Due To Mental HealthThe singer announced she needs a break.