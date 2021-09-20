Your Horoscope For Thursday September 16th
- yourself. Take some time reflecting on your good qualities, talk with your partner and with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll start to feel better about yourself and your relationship.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – With Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to enjoy some fun community outings. They will bring everyone together as one and serve the greater good. You should feel good about this, because you will be part of a change that’s necessary.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Last year wasn’t what you thought it was going to be and you lost a sense of who you are. Well take advantage of the new year and Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Reflect on your past goals and let today be all about making the goals better and more attainable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – This is a good time to let your physical body rest and let your mind and imagination take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while; relax your brain and detach from your obligations. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it a good day for this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Today you might find yourself in the public eye, and acknowledgment for your good work may come as well. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to continue to bless you throughout the day with luck and fortune. This is an exciting day for you, and you should enjoy every minute of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Something may happen today which you were not prepared for. But with Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to be able to tackle today with grace and a somewhat of positive mindset. Take this as a learning opportunity and you’ll be prepared for the next time something like this occurs.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. With everything that’s going on, you need to try and bring some sunshine around you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you figure it out. Be strong and be bright; everyone around you needs you and your happiness.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Some very intense dreams could take you back to the past. When you’re fully awake write down everything that you remember, and try and do some research about their meanings. With Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re also going to have the support of your family to help solve this mystery.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy, and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Learning is very much on your mind today, and you should take advantage of this slow day to learn more about whatever is on your mind. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help widen your horizons and feed your desire to learn more about the world.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are best left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde, this is making you rather unforgettable, but you’ll finally see yourself as others see you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
Concert Scam Targeting Canadian Music FansChris Brown, Tory Lanez and French Montana are being named in an online scam.
-
Canadian University Offering Course On Drake, The WeekndGet schooled on these homegrown stars.
-
BTS Members Talk About Hope At United NationsThey also performed one of their hits at the iconic building.