Your Horoscope For Thursday September 30th
- Aries – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) giving you the confidence to go out on your own without looking back.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’re in a weird place today; you want to love on your partner but you also want to be selfish and take care of yourself. With Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll see the joy in being all loving to your partner and it will fill you with so much pleasure you’ll be glad you weren’t selfish.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it clear how you have to change your daily life. You’ve been down lately, with no clear reason why. Today you’re going to figure it out; there are things in your routine that need to change, in order to focus on you and your mental health.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You may be under a great deal of pressure as you try to live up to your own high expectations of yourself. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that you need to have mercy on yourself, because when you do others will too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you can be, causing you to flourish. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path that will bring you to a place where you can gain knowledge and move to a higher position at work. This is going to bring you much joy and excitement.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Your social calendar is going to be filled with a bunch of parties and outings. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) proving that these outings will be fun and stress free. Kick back and enjoy your time off of work.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on the physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a new relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and it’s going to help you be happier in life as well.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re stuck at home cleaning and organizing everything in your life. Invite your family over and make a little party out of it and they may even help you in ways you never thought of before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing this time and everything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The conversations with friends today may become very deep, and you will learn a lot about yourself. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you see your true inner purpose. You’ll also gain so much confidence by coming to this realization.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
