Your Horoscope For Tuesday April 19th
- Aries – As you receive more phone calls and emails than you can possibly answer, you may be overwhelmed by information today. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), which helps you stay focused on your priorities. Keep your temper in check by taking a lot of deep breaths throughout the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is occupied today by Jupiter, making your mind like a sponge that is eager to absorb all manner of information. But make sure the information you are absorbing is accurate. If necessary, conduct your own research online or in a library.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You may overindulge today if you aren't careful. Often, career frustration manifests itself in overeating, excessive drinking, or reckless spending. Take some time to meditate. In your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), Venus brings you calm and reveals the root of your frustrations.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your self-criticism is excessive. There's no point in berating yourself if things haven't gone as planned over the past few days. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Responsibilities), showing you that your dreams will come true, although it might take longer than you had anticipated.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Today, you're especially intuitive and that could help you when it comes to changes you'd like to see at work. Due to Pluto's presence in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), you'll feel like you can read your boss' mind and anticipate any objections.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) today, prompting you to make a change. Identifying what you want to do with your life is difficult. You might start by talking to others to find out what they like and dislike about their careers. When you've done this, you'll likely have a clearer vision of where you want to go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You'll have a busy but happy day today. Your long-term project may suddenly yield positive results. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you can't help but be delighted, as this success comes at a time when you've been doubting your abilities. Don't doubt anymore. It's obvious you're the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Today, you might be invited on a last-minute adventure. Don't miss out! You're certainly in need of a change at this point and this opportunity could end up being just what you've been looking for. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you'll find adventure enlarges your world in just the way you wanted.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Today, The Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Don't let the mundane discourage you and remember that you are an exuberant and striking force all on your own. This evening, you'll have a chance to reconnect with your friends, so you should reach out to those who value and appreciate you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – It's hard for you to trust people today; you'll have to rely on others. As Mars is in your Seventh House (of partnership and marriage), this change should be easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There has been too much time spent in your feelings, but today is the tipping point, and you're going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and the right words to accomplish that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing out on. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
