Your Horoscope For Tuesday April 26th
- Aries – It's easy to see your positive strength today. Since Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image), you are polite, gentle, and peaceful by nature. There's a jewel that isn't always noticed or appreciated as much as it should be. You hold the key to the world.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Focus on pulling up the shiny, bright red apples instead of digging deep into the barrel for the bruised, misshapen, and rotten ones. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) which can help you. Make sure you choose the good times over the sour ones, since whatever you bring to the surface will be spread far and wide.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There are many areas in which you can excel today. Be yourself to win the hearts of others. You have a gracious manner that draws people to you, whether you've noticed it before or not, and you can thank Neptune for being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). It isn't a fluke, so you need to realize this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Consider seeking advice from others if you are feeling needy today. If you are looking for deep metaphysical advice, you might want to look elsewhere. Close partners might make light of the situation. Enjoy some relaxing down time when Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – As The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) today, you're likely to feel like getting outside in whatever way suits your fancy. You are in the right place at the right time. There is joy in your life. Celebrate your meal tonight with others, and give thanks for all that you have.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – As Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), making decisions is likely to be difficult today. It is best to leave them to someone else. Make it safe for everyone to dream by focusing on the emotional side of things. Love, kindness, and caring are in high demand these days.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – The day is going to be one of those where you get frustrated with people who take too long to decide on something. You won't have the patience to deal with them. Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you more likely to simply decide on a course of action, for better or worse.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), helping you express yourself artistically with words. You have a poetic soul so don't keep this talent to yourself; show it off to the world. You may be moved to write your partner a love poem. It's very romantic, no matter how trite it may sound.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – A partner can add tremendous value to any project you're working on at this time, especially a creative project or written work. Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) can be credited with helping you realize that your only limit is your own imagination, so dream big!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Take advantage of the lighthearted, flighty feeling of the day instead of getting annoyed by it. It is a good day to get out and enjoy time with friends since the Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You will be more successful if you talk to more people. Tap into this boundless resource that everyone possesses. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so friends are a great source of joy, and this is a wonderful time to be with them. It doesn't matter what you do, what matters most is the person you're with.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Those who talk a lot and promise the world but fail to deliver should be avoided. When you rely on people who don't do what they say they will let you down. Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you gauge the situation and guide your next steps.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
