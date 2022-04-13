Your Horoscope For Tuesday April 5th
- Aries – Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you realize that you need some time to rest up and focus on you. So, take it easy, and try to focus on your mental health today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon moves into you Tenth House (of Career Profession and Responsibility). In this time, some of the greatest joys and challenges are going to come, but you’re going to love tackling and finishing them all.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today is a good day to have an open mind for new possibilities that come along with you and your friends. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring you to fun side of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You’re feeling a little competitive with your family today and this may cause some strife. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to remind you that no matter what, family trumps everything and these little things don’t matter.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you; your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction for you. Take your mind off the things that are stressing you out and put your energy towards something good.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You and your partner have hit a dry spell in your relationship and with Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) something is going to change and bring you two back to the feeling of when it first started. Enjoy this time and try and keep this feeling going.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chance of a social invitation because Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – It should be advised to watch your attitude towards your loved ones. Just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk through your feelings and lean on them rather than fight with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine people need right now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak like you own the world. Don’t worry about the little details; you know what you want to say, and you have the confidence to back it up. Things are going to look great for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
