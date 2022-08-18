Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 16th
- Aries – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become your best self and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You may be surprised by how much you can save by cutting back on your daily coffee intake with the Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). In addition, you'll feel better about everything moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Things may not go your way today, but use that as a tool to propel yourself further. These puzzling times will show you just how resilient you are. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you realize it and get you through this time.
- Your day is a 6
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to come to the realization that things you thought meant the world to you really aren’t all that important. You can thank Saturn for being in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because this is going to result in you having some inner peace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Your attention to detail is what sets you apart from others. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and work is finally going to show you how much they appreciate you. This is going to be very rewarding for you and affect how you look at yourself in the future.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Everything regarding your relationships is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause quickly, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to be clearer as to whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, associates and your dreams. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships with those closest to you and if you must change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you connect with some friends and put your talents together to make something great. This will be a memory that will last a lifetime for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You have a lot to talk about with your friends today so make yourself a cup of tea and start spilling it as well. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a fun and eventful day for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take the time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. Sit back and do some meditation and get your mental health back to working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
