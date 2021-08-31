Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 31st
- Aries – You have a lot on your plate but that’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. Today you need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner become closer than ever.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’re used to being the star of the show, but today you need to work behind the scenes and be more of a team player. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused on the tasks at hand while working well with others. It’s going to be hard at first, but you’ll eventually feel more relaxed.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper with your close friends. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships right in front of your face. By sharing your deep thoughts it will do wonders with your relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’re never one to compare your life with others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) causing you to hold back from other people and certain obligations so that you can focus on letting go of your past hurt, and move towards healing. This time away from everything will do so much good in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re holding on to your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Take the day to focus on you and your “me time” because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and not focus on your work. Today you’re going to find the balance of work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – There’s something about your home that makes you calm and Zen all the time, but you’re missing your friends. Have a few friends over for a little dinner party and let them enter your safe space. This small act will deepen your friendship and you can thank Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take the time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. Sit back and do some meditation and get your mental health back in working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clean lens and see where you can do better and start making that change. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you you’re an amazing person who shouldn’t be held back by anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re going to need to listen to your intuition today because you may meet someone who is very charming and will just blow you away. Listen to Saturn in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because if you pursue this relationship, it may be over before it begins.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
