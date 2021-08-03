Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 3rd
- Aries – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build up and cause problems.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’re going to have your wits about you today. You’re going to be focused and ready to conquer what the day has in store for you. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to make it a little easier for you to tackle the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between your morals or doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the choice you feel is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Take the day to focus on your overall health; if you feel a little stressed do something that makes you feel relaxed. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it crystal clear just what you need to do to take care of you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’re going to feel amazing when you take a look at your finances. You can breathe a sigh of relief to see that all your hard work has paid off. With Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You and your partner should not lay around the house today; instead the two of you should plan something fun and exciting to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both to make the most of the day and each other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You may be partnered with some friends on a work project and they may not be pulling their weight. Instead of getting mad you should talk to them. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to make sure you’re talking with the facts and they are open to hearing your side.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been in some kind of funk and you’re unable to see what others see in you. But with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to be able to shake off this negativity and regain your confidence to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’ve lost your motivation today and it will be lost for a few days while you wait for Saturn’s energy to land in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You may want to explore what could be holding you back from progress in your career or even your home life. Once you find out what the roadblock is you’ll be ready to push through.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and by you changing from a pessimist to an optimist you’re going to be able to enjoy time with your partner a little more and who knows maybe get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Instead of focusing on work allow Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change for you, but you’ll learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
