Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 9th
- Aries – As Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), this is an interesting time for you to reflect on your life. Stay away from social media and keep quiet if you want to make the most of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus –Don't let your anxiety get the best of you today. You possess the skills to take over a room and speak with ease while Mars is in your Third House (of Communication). In addition to boosting your confidence, this will also help you improve your communication skills.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Being stuck indoors is making you go a little stir crazy; no one can blame you. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring you some creative ways to find stuff to do while you’re being cooped up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Seeing something hidden from you is a gut feeling, so follow it. It is Mars in the Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) that is helping you communicate with those closest to you so that everything can be resolved. Your mental health will suffer even more if you don't trust your family.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – In spite of the fact that you're doing well at work, you're eager to learn more and maybe grow with your company. In your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), the Moon gives you the confidence to seek guidance and assistance from others. The sooner you learn that this can't be done alone, the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’ve had a lot of time to reflect on where you are in life. Are you happy with it? Do you want more? What can you do to change it? Take this energy from Mars being in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make plans to better your life so you’re happy with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – During the day, the Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), encouraging you to handle more practical matters. Despite distractions today, you need to prioritize chores now so that you can enjoy your time later.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – As Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), your mood may be lifted a little. Try not to let others take this feeling from you today even if you are floating on clouds.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been looking to gain physical wealth, but Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the wealth that you have already in your life. It may not be what you think, but you’re going to realize that what you have has no price tag and it’s so much better!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Romance) is going to be moving in the direction of Pluto. There's a longing for closeness and romance with your loved one. Get that spark back by taking this time to reconnect.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you feel renewed. You’ll feel better once you get back the emotional confidence you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. This mindset however can distract you from the tasks you have to do, so try and stay focused on what needs to get done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
