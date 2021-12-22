Your Horoscope For Tuesday December 21st
- Aries – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress; Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You get easily affected by the energy around you so today it may be good for you to stay in your little happy bubble. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you space to develop a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize that you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Your excitement and anticipation for something fun and unusual is running high today, and your sense of adventure is at a peak too. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure that you don’t complete the day without doing something unusual or exciting.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Someone from your past could reappear today; they are coming into your life for a reason, and with Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it will be clear whether they are meant to be a romantic partnership or just a close friend. Whatever path they’re meant to be it will be great for the both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you; ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have to buckle down today and look at all your finances; you might not have the cushion you thought you had. Try not to freak out; Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you find the right places to cut back and save. Things are going to start looking up soon.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’ve been wishing for a break, and today it may finally come true. You’ve been spreading yourself too thin, between work, social outings and family obligations and you have zero time for yourself. Well, Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to take the day and take care of you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to what they have to say.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Today you’re going to relive the past with your family and close friends. It’s going to be a fun and enjoyable day. Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you all make today special, and it will be a day you never forget.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
