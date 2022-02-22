Your Horoscope For Tuesday February 22nd
- Aries – It’s as if someone pressed the fast forward button on your life; you’re just darting all over the place and leaving people in the dust. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re laser focused on your end goal and nothing can stop you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) to give you the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to let go of all your responsibilities and let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious, and you’re not even sure what fun looks like anymore. Today will change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Your morals are going to be put to the test today; think long and hard before you make any choices. The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide in the right way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing an openness coming from you that you never had before. This is going to make it possible for you to connect with the people closest to you even more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – This is going to be a relationship focused day, with Jupiter in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you get the sparks going in your relationship. This is an important step that needs to be taken and that’s true now more than ever.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been spending endless amount of time on things that don’t matter at all. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Some things may be shown to you in a dream that you will not like. The only thing you can do is to change them ASAP. But don’t worry you’re not alone!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This is a good time to also talk to those closest to you about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You and your close circle are at odds right now and you’ve spent so much time and energy to try and fix everything. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Idris Elba Wants To Focus On Music Instead Of MoviesThe actor wants to spend more time on his other passion.
-
Michael Bublé, Wife Expecting Baby No. 4The pregnancy was revealed in a music video.
-
Britney Spears Lands Deal For Memoir: ReportThe pop icon is apparently ready to tell her story.