Your Horoscope For Tuesday February 2nd
- Aries – There could be some news that will rock your world, but don’t isolate yourself like you normally do. Instead reach out to the people who you trust the most and lean on them during this time. The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you that you have people who care about you and want to help; you just have to allow them in.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Having a busy life is great, but the thing that can hurt you is not having a healthy balance of everything. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you just how important it is to have a balance. Today is going to the be the start of you putting yourself first. Enjoy this new way of living!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – It’s the middle of the week and work and other obligations are in high gear but take the night and do something special for you and your partner. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help take your mind off everything else. Enjoy this time and tomorrow will be a new start.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – People may be trying to persuade you to do things their way, but you may not be comfortable with that. At the end of the day, you gotta do what’s best for you, not others. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to stand up and do things your way. You’ll feel so much better this way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – There’s a lot that goes into being successful and for today you should focus on the small things. Take a breath and make a to-do list with all the things that you must tackle. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making sure that you stay focused in order to finish everything on your list.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – There could be something that may change how you think of yourself and your current situation. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and its energy will fill you with the confidence you need to get through the day, carrying you through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The phrase “new year new me” is finally coming true for you. Your attitude towards life and how you handle things is changing. It’s been a long process but it has finally arrived! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Today may start off a little rocky for you. You could have an issue with people around you, and the best thing to do is talk to them about it. With Venus in your Third House (of Communication) everybody will feel heard and be able to move forward.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – There could be some changes that arise today that will affect you and your life. Don’t stress out; these are going to be good changes, and you’re ready for some good things to come your way. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) helping you see the good in change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You should try and focus on your next steps in life. You may not know what they are, and that’s okay. Spend the day reflecting and thinking about it. The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) giving you the guidance that you desperately need. Trust in yourself and the path you’ll be guided to.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; that may be the best path forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
