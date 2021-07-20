Your Horoscope For Tuesday July 20th
- Aries – It’s going to be best for you if you take a step back from the world today. Don’t go on social media, or listen to the news . . . literally unplug from everything. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret); curl up with your favorite book and just relax and rewind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Spend some time with your family today; you may not think you have the time, but you need to make it. You’re going through a lot right now, and you’ll get through it by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You may have a lot of errands to run today, but don’t go out alone, go with a friend or partner to help make the most of the day. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) turning a potential boring day into a fun filled one that will bring you and whoever you’re with closer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – You’re going to be put in some tough situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require some adjustments of expectations from one another. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and help you make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’re in a good place at work but you’re itching to learn more and even maybe grow with your company. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence you need to turn to others for guidance and help. This isn’t something you can do on your own and the sooner you learn that the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your schedule. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – You tend not to share your thoughts with others; you’d rather “suffer in silence.” Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) providing you the energy to change your ways. Try and find someone you can trust and share your thoughts with them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will result in the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it; just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Today is about planning for your future; you’re content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve in. This is going to take a while, but once you come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to start moving in that direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – It’s going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
