Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 15th
- Aries – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to lighten up your work a little bit. This will give you the time and space you need to catch your breath and reconnect with your friends and get your mind off things.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – It should be advised to watch your attitude towards your loved ones; just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk through your feelings and lean on them rather than fight with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Things may not go your way today, but use that as a tool to propel yourself further. These puzzling times will show you just how resilient you are. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you realize it and also get you through this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Stand up and take action! You’re being pulled in many different directions but you have your list made and you’re ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’ve been focused on work and you’ve let many things slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup with your loved ones and spend some quality time with them. This time spent will help propel you through the week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’re feeling social today, and you have a need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) pushing you to take that leap into the unknown. Hold your head high and push through it; you’ll be surprised by what you find out about yourself and the adventure that awaits you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Watch for sending out vibes that may be pushing others away. It’s true you may not be trusting of new things, or people, but it may be wise to avoid pushing people away before they have a chance to prove themselves. This new switch in character is due to Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it; you’re going to be thinking out of the box and it will bring some spice to your daily life. This is a new change that you really need to embrace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. You’re craving a sense of adventure and now’s the time to satisfy it. With Mars in your Second House (of Self Worth) it will give you the confidence you need to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you transform from someone who is short tempered to someone laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting from you and you came to the realization that you need to change your ways for the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
