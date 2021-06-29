Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 29th
- Aries – You’re definitely not yourself today; you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because to this it’s not the best time to be making hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you of who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out and catch up with them. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re going to have some extra energy today and before you go stir crazy take a breath and put that energy into something productive. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to be that voice of reason you need to start that new project.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Today’s energy from The Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will stimulate your thoughts on how you can get your basic needs and desires met. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for these answers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Make sure you’re practicing healthy habits as Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’re going to need to take care of yourself before you can tackle your responsibilities and that starts with a clear mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – A close friend is in need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – With The Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it’s time for you to review the progress you’ve made in changing your ways with regards to your friends and coworkers. Is there still some progress to be made? Make some tweaks to your friendship goals and you’ll be golden.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Watch for sending out vibes that may be pushing others away. It’s true that you may not be as trusting of new things, or people, but it may be wise to avoid pushing people away before they have a chance to prove themselves. This new switch in character is due to Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them is going to get hurt. There’s no escaping this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through it.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re going to have the chatty bug today; there’s going to be nothing stopping you from sharing what’s on your mind. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you find a balance between sharing your thoughts and also listening. This is something that will also guide you later in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
