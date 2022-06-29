Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 29th
- Aries – You are encouraged to become healthier and more sustainable due to Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Even though it's long overdue, it's better late than never as long as they're swinging.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Currently, Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), making you more social today. You haven’t been in such a good mood in a long time, so you want to take advantage. Spend some time kicking back and having fun with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There is a possibility that you will face some problems today. The air seems to be filled with something, but Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), so stay focused on your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – There hasn't been any reward for your work in a long time. When Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you will receive praise and recognition. You should remain humble during this time because so much greatness can vanish so quickly.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Today you're not feeling yourself, so you should be alone. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you recover and get back to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You will have great conversations with anyone you come in contact with today due to the Sun being in your Third House (of Communication). Everyone will be lifted by your charming personality. It is possible that someone you talk to might be that special someone for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You shouldn't make quick decisions right now since your mind isn't clear. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image), reminding you of your own qualities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio –Giving people their space will be a challenge for you, since it’s something you aren’t always comfortable with. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), to help you learn how to do it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Your family needs to sit down for a serious discussion. You shouldn’t wait any longer to share what you have to share. You have Mercury in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) by your side, giving you the confidence you've been lacking.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – It is possible to discover your true purpose in life when Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). It will open your eyes to what you really should be doing. Holding your head high will enrich your life so much.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You are experiencing the influence of the Sun on your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), stimulating your desire for something new. Feel free to indulge in your romantic fantasies. Whenever possible, surround yourself with people who share your interests and values.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Relationships between you and your partner are heating up, causing you to pay more attention to physical and sensual needs. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so it's no surprise.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
