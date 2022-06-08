Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 7th
- Aries – You will be wasting your time today if you focus on regrets. Instead of looking backward, seize the present moment. You can talk to that person so that you can move forward with the Sun in your Third House (of Communication). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The influence of Mars on your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favors time spent with your significant other and you will have a chance to express your feelings to them. Hang out in a quiet place so that you can both appreciate this time together. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Do what you think is best for you, not what others want you to do. You're the one in charge and you know what's right for you. You will have the confidence to go with what you want and take charge of your life with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – It is Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) that makes you get up and start working again. Start your day with a light workout, or go for a walk, and slowly add to your routine; you'll feel more energized and like it. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – There's so much more to life than you can imagine. Think about it today and brainstorm ways to accomplish it. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), so you'll find it easier. Once you get the ball rolling, you'll begin to see how powerful you are. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You are turning your emotional attention to developing your relationships with Saturn in your Second House (of self-worth and money). At the end of today, you will be told that you are a good friend. You will be appreciated by your friends in ways you wouldn't have imagined. Your day is 10. Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your efforts may not be appreciated, which can lead to resentment and problems. You've been seeking the respect from your coworkers, and with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you'll not only get your praise, but you'll also gain self-confidence. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – In order to change your behavior, you'll be guided by your subconscious today. You need to take the time to take down the walls that are protecting you from others. During this time, the Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to support you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Work and family must be balanced today in your life. Identify what you want to focus on more than the other stuff in your life by listening to the energy radiating from Pluto who is in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – As Saturn moves into your Ninth House (Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you will see more possibilities and choices. You may find that this new way of thinking hinders you from reaching your goals. Before you allow your mind to wander, get everything in order. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is ruled by Mercury today, making it a fun and adventurous day. Take a break from your routine today. You never know when you'll have another day like this, so make sure you enjoy every minute of it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Something has changed in your relationship and your love life is going to take a new turn. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is ruled by Venus and will support you in reaching your highest potential. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
