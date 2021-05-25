Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 25th
- Aries – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today; it’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Today is a day for planning; things are calm right now but that will change soon. Things will be off balance between work and health, and you may be stretched too thin, but Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Family) to help you come up with a game plan to get everything done.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Take the day to focus on yourself because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and take a break from work. Today you’re going to find a balance between work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You get easily affected by the energy around you so today it may be good for you to stay in your little happy bubble. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space you need to be able to grow a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Take the day and organize your home, as well as your relationships with family and friends. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to cleanse your soul, which will be beneficial to you in the coming days.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re going to learn the importance of giving people their space but this is going to be something new and hard for you to follow through with. You’ll get through this thanks to Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), and it will help to improve your relationships.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making you more in tuned with your partner, allowing you both to finally be on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for the two of you both intimately and physically.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – If you’ve been feeling bad these past few days, today could be a change for you. The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you that little confidence you’ve been missing, which may translate to surprising changes in your financial situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re looking to experience more of life today, but with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart-to-heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you’ll both be better off that you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to pay close attention to your daily routines, health and work. With this new focus on your life you’ll be able to accomplish more than ever before.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
