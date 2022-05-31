Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 31st
- Aries – You’re forced to look at yourself though other’s eyes and you might be surprised by what you find out. You sense others are quick to judge you, and you are not on the same page as them. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are telling you; this is going to do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You and your close circle are at odds right now and you’ve spent so much time and energy trying fix everything. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) to help you regain the confidence you once had. Once you get it back you’re going to be more confident than ever and wish you had this feeling before.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. You’re going to have to let go once and for all. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make a change to your behavior. You have some walls built to protect you, but you’re coming to realize you need to let them down to be happier in life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this is process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Stop trying to prove yourself to people around you; you’re an amazing person and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time and energy. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their lives.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – It’s going to be your time to shine at work; don’t stress out because you know exactly what needs to get done! Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this transition as easy possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’re all over the place mentally, you just don’t know what the best thing to do is. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you not only follow your gut but listen to what others are telling you. You will get through this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Your desire for security, comfort and peace is running extremely high today. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you to connect with others, but to also stay home just connect with yourself again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – A close friend is in need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’ve ventured out and learned a new task, and you feel great about it but there’s so much you still need to learn. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to shed some light on the rewards coming your way. You will finally think you’re worth something and you have so much to add.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Today is not the day for you to bring work home with you. You need to find some balance in your life. This is going to be really challenging for you but with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will give energy that will calm you down a bit.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
