Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 15th
- Aries – You may feel as though your back is against the wall. Your current situation may be holding you back from flourishing. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) giving you the comfort of asking for help getting you past what’s holding you back. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Today is likely to be a bit gray, and you won’t be able to see the rainbow. Don’t lose hope though, as Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’ll be reminded of who you are and you’ll be able to find your way out with time. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You may try your best to get through your daily routine, but you won’t be fully present. This is your time to listen to Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) so that you look at your life and change it in needed ways. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re not happy about your current situation. Everyone goes through this at some point. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is ruled by Pluto, and you’ll have the space to reflect and make a game plan for this new chapter. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Now is the time to think about your work life. You won’t have to give up your fun, but you’ll have to focus on your career. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is occupied by Mars shedding your light on this new balance that you’ll have to adopt and you’ll have a wonderful day! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You may be worn out, but you’re gonna have to push through. You’ll have the help of Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you will find the energy to complete all your work, but you’ll be able to end the evening focusing on your mental health. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra –People are not being shy with their feelings about you, but before you take their words to heart, take a step back and reflect on them. Your First House (of Self-Image) is giving you the reminder that you need to power through the day. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve been busy with a lot of work projects and other aspects of your life, but fear not as Venus is in your Fifth House Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). With this presence in your house you’ll find a new way to blow off some steam and have a good time! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You may feel pressure from someone close to you today. Instead of bottling your emotions up, you need to share them with this person. It’ll be hard at first, but with the Sun in your Third House (of Communication) helping, you’ll find the right words to express yourself without offending this person. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’ve been wanting to take this next step in your relationship, but you’re hesitant. Listen to your gut and heart and the choice will be crystal clear as Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’ll feel so much better! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – There’s going to be a lot of moving parts around you today. You’re going to feel on edge as you move through the day, but with Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) your surrounded by a sense of calm. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Venus to help you navigate through the day and the people that you may encounter. They will be carrying a façade and it’ll be up to you to shift through their lies and the truth. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
-
Mariah Carey Denied 'Queen Of Christmas' TrademarkThe singer will not own the phrase.
-
Beyoncé Dominates 65th Grammy Awards NominationsAdele and Kendrick Lamar are among the top nominees.
-
Wizkid Bringing 'More Love, Less Ego' Tour To CanadaThe rap star will play three cities.