Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 16th
- Aries – The name of the game today is family. There are some things you must work on to make sure your family is in a good place. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help everything go smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’re very much an introvert, and not always willing to share your thoughts with people. But since Mercury is affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to be more open with others.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini –Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing a strong focus on leisure and recreational activities. Maybe gather some friends together today so that you can all let loose and have an unforgettable night.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on some major responsibilities coming your way. Don’t panic; you’re ready to handle this and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end you should sit them down and help lead the talk in order to find your way back to the good times.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating all the possibilities before making any decisions. You’ll be more at ease once you give it more thought, and you’ll be certain that you’re making the right choice.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Work is picking up the pace today and it doesn’t look like you’ll have any breaks for a while. Don’t look at this as a bad thing because it will help you build character and make you a better person. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the good in this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems today. There’s nothing to be ashamed about; Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you evaluate how this could help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’ve never been one to lean on others when you need help, but with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to find the joy in asking for help. This is going to be a change for you, and it’s going to do wonders in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people, which will inspire you to go through life with your partner. This is something that you’ve needed for some time now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’ve been struggling to find the perfect balance between work and play, but don’t give up just yet. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and it’s going to help you look at both things in a better light and provide you with the answers you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
-
