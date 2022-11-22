Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 22nd
- Aries – You’re normally very tolerant of others' sly comments but not today. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) providing you the space you need to figure out some things that are bothering you, so take full advantage of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You need help, but you feel people are too busy and you don’t want to burden them. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) pushing you to change your thinking and ask for the help that you need.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – There are so many rumblings around you and you’ll find it hard to focus. But with Neptune in your First House (of Self-Image) giving the peace of mind that you need, you’ll be able to get through the day with your head held high.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Lately, you’ve been feeling that your partner is inattentive. The tension has been building up and today may be the tipping point. You have Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you handle this situation. Once you air things out, you both will be on the same page.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You have projects on top of projects to complete but there are only so many hours in a day. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you come up with a creative way to get complete in everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – It’s very important that you press pause on everything today. You need to take today and make it about you, and nothing else. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you that space and time. You can’t make any meaningful choices with a clouded mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra –You’re going to learn a valuable lesson today, and it's all thanks to Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You need to find a balance between work and play, and it won’t be easy, but you’ll feel so much better once you do.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Today might be an emotional roller coaster for you, but don’t worry, you’ll have your friends and loved ones by your side. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the support to make it through today and be ready to tackle tomorrow.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’ll be getting a lot of praise today, but don’t feel worthy of it. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you the space so you can reflect on your life and help you be confident and appreciate these compliments.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You have no room for error or questions today, there’s just too much to get done. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Mars giving you the confidence that you’re doing the right thing.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You and your close one need to have a serious conversation. There’s no time to waste, you have a lot to get off your chest and they need to listen. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help make this conversation a little more doable.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You can never be anyone other than who you are and remember that! You’re doing the best that you can. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to remind you of that, and once you trust that you’ll be able to tackle your work and you will feel so much better!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
