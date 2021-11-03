Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 2nd
- Aries – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – With the current state of the country you’ve been forced to learn a bunch of new things, but there’s one thing you are extremely excited to learn more about. Take the day and do some research, and with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to know exactly what to do with this new information.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You’re normally the person who everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Don’t get upset; maybe try and get your friends to join you in a creative project. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’ve always been mature for you age, and this isn’t going to change, so stop trying to change something that most people respect about you. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you be more comfortable with this side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of this.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress about it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you figure out how lead the talk and find your way back to the golden days with everyone.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You may feel inclined to lay low today; don’t try and fight it. It’s going to serve you well to stay hidden for a while, no need to get caught up in the messiness of your friend group. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup and get back to your normal self.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you. The choices you make today will help you stay confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’re living your life one day at a time, and it seems to be the same old same old. You’re craving some adventure; just something that can get you off your routine. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get you back on track.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – There’s a lot of responsibilities being put onto you at work and at home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this challenging time a little more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You make sure you allow people close to you to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
'Degrassi' Star Andrea Lewis Marries Music Exec Felix HowardThe groom once starred in a Madonna video.
-
Lady Gaga Went Deep For 'House Of Gucci' RoleThe pop star said she lived and breathed Patrizia Reggiani.
-
Ed Sheeran Cleared To Perform On 'SNL'Taylor Swift is also set to return to the show.