Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 8th
- Aries – The planet Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) today, encouraging you to seek peace. How are you doing in life, are you happy, do you want more? Think about what you want to change today and make a list. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Taurus – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but there’s nothing that can break you. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) keeping you focused on the end goal! Once focused you’ll glide through all your chores and you’ll be so happier doing so. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Unknowns aren’t your favorite, and there will be a lot of them today. It’s impossible for you to change this, but know that you have people to help you through this. You can rely on your friends for support because Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 5. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Be aware of your body and mind. Don’t try to push yourself through the workday if you’re feeling groggy because you might make a mistake. Your work is still there tomorrow, so take it easy today. Having Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) guarantees that you will excel in the days ahead. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. You need to remember that you’re a hard, dedicated and honest person and good things come to those who wait. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Your Third House (of communication) is occupied by Jupiter. You often hear what you want to without getting the full picture, so this will help you. By doing this, you're causing problems, so you'll have to change. Despite the difficulty, with a little patience you ‘ll become more comfortable with the change. Your day is an 4. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’ve invested a lot of time and yourself into something and you’re not really to listening to others. You need to put your pride away and be open to other’s thoughts, Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to encourage you to listen to others. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You're stuck at home cleaning and organizing everything in your life. Invite your family over and make a little party out of it. They could even help you in ways that you never thought of.. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing this time and everything that comes your way. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put that energy toward your best work. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – You thought it would never happen, but now it has! Your attitude toward life and how you approach things have changed. The placement of Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changed your life for the better. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It’s time to get back into the social scene. It is Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) that will fuel you with positive energy. Once you've gotten over the little hump, you can live your best life with the help of your friends. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
