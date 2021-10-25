Your Horoscope For Tuesday October 19th
- Aries – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and your need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You may have time to spend with a close friend today; just take it easy and don’t make a schedule for every minute of the day. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this the most enjoyable day for you and your friend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Although you’ve never lacked self-confidence, today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. But don’t stress over it because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy, and not rush into anything too hard today. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner today. It’s time for you to swallow your pride and be there for them; don’t ask questions, don’t try and troubleshoot the situation. Just sit there and listen.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’re attitude towards life and how you handle things has evolved; you thought it would never happen, but the time has come! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for changing you for the better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means you’ll have less pressure on you, and you’ll be able to take the day’s challenges with grace. You’re going to feel more at ease than ever before. This is your day to shine!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to make some changes with your life. You like where you are with your life, but you see so much potential. Take some time to think what you can do to make it better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You could be regretting your choice of career and wishing you’d have done something else. Well, the Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) guiding you to find some joy and excitement and help you fall back in love with it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up. You won’t realize how empty and alone you’ve been feeling until you do so. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family, and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to have to be very careful with how you handle people and touchy situations today. Make sure your words and actions are in sync. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help to balance everything and make this less of a daunting task.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
