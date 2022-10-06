Your Horoscope For Tuesday October 4th
- Aries – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), so you can break out of old routines and habits today. You don't need to think too hard about it, just do something small to break the mold. Finding one thing that differs from the norm will make the rest easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – There's something extra romantic and loving about you today. Enjoy this feeling with your S.O. and plan something special. It's going to be a great night thanks to Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You should be gentle with yourself today so that you can be productive. Don't push yourself too hard and take it easy. During this period, Mars is positioned in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – After what seems like an eternity your home life is finally starting to clear up. The placement of Saturn in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) helps speed this process along.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Due to your tendency to speak without thinking, you'll need to improve your communication skills. When Venus is in your Third House (of Communication), you will have more time to think before saying something you might regret.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You shouldn't try your luck today because it could be risky at best and disastrous at worst. In addition, romance may be blocked since you are feeling lethargic and not very social. As Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image), you should stay in today and read a good book.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – If you are stable now, but you don't know how long it will last, you need to start thinking about your money. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is ruled by Saturn, providing you with that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – It is wise not to give up on an important project if you hit a roadblock. You’re not responsible for the task's completion. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you can succeed if you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The day is likely to end with you retreating to your bedroom and slamming the door. People you are closest to won’t even want to talk to you or socialize with you. If you've been working too much, you might be near exhaustion. You can get yourself going again tomorrow with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – As Uranus surrounds you, its energy helps you detach from the messiness in your life. Additionally, it will affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) to release negative energy in a healthy way. If you want a friend to join you on this journey, don't hesitate to ask them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You may be in a tricky situation at the moment. Changing your moral compass may mean going against what you believe in. Are the rewards worth losing who you are as a person in the long run? This messy situation is being helped along by Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces –As Venus moves through your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), your friendships will undergo a transformation. Your relationship will flourish if you share your deepest thoughts with each other.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
