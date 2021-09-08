Your Horoscope For Tuesday September 7th
- Aries – You don’t like the unknown and there’s going to be a lot of that today. Don’t stress over it; there’s nothing that can be done to change this. Just know that you have people by you side today to help you get through it. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) so you can lean on your friends for help.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you come out of your shell a little bit. This is going to be new and uncomfortable for you at first, but once you get used to it, you’re going to wish you’d done this before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you realize you need to listen to what others are telling you to change. These people have your best interest at heart so trust them and put in the work to help make those changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Think about your life and where you stand. Are you happy? Do you want more? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – There’s some fierce energy surrounding you today; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving for some time now. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything that you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Throughout the day you will be frazzled and stressed out. Instead of jumping on to social media you should do something that’s fun and productive. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to find the best way to relax and rewind.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – The need for an adventure is coming sooner than expected because The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). You have the time now to plan something fun. This is going to be an adventure that you’ll never forget.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead, you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You may be feeling pressure from the public as Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) but you have nothing to fear. Just make sure your heart is in the right place and you will go down the right path. Stay confident and it will take you far in life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Confusion may exist among you and your friends resulting from poor communication. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you all move past this and still hold on to your friendship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
