Your Horoscope For Wednesday August 10th
- Aries – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to do what it takes to get to the next level. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Open up your eyes to the messages your body is telling you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the balance of work and rest. Your mental health is the most important thing, and you have to take some time off to recharge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The environment you spend most of your time in is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes by throwing the clutter away, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you be calm and Zen-like.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot going on in your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom, and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Throughout the day you will be frazzled and stressed out. Instead of jumping on social media you should do something that’s fun and productive. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the best way to relax and rewind.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today. It may seem scary at first, but once you start doing it, you’ll be glad that you did. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with this uncertainty.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you; ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You need to listen to others and gain more perspective in your life. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and by allowing yourself to be open to what others are saying you’re going to be more confident.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what you’re good at or like to do for fun. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you the space today to figure this out. What makes you, you? After some time reflecting, you’re going to feel like your old self again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) which will heighten your need for intimacy in your love life. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you and your partner won’t want to miss out on.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead, you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
