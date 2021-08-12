Your Horoscope for Wednesday August 11th

• Aries – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. The coming weeks will be powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is yellow.

• Taurus – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and react without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because this is causing a lot of problems. It’s going to be hard at first, but with some patience it will become easier for you.

o Your day is a 4.

o Your energy color is green.

• Gemini – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this newfound self-confidence.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is white.

• Cancer – You are very carful to allow people close to you to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is red.

• Leo – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember that positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today take a deep breath and count to ten.

o Your day is a 5.

o Your energy color is brown.

• Virgo – You want to get more from life. You have an idea of what you need to do but first you’re going to need to talk to the people closest to you and express your wants. Jupiter is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you convey this to others. Now just wait and see what happens.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is pink.

• Libra – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible. This change will help you and your partner become closer than ever.

o Your day is a 5.

o Your energy color is blue.

• Scorpio – Today you may have a wandering mind, just let it be and come up with some ways to decompress from all your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find fun in this hard time.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is maroon.

• Sagittarius – You’ve been living in a bubble and you think you’re untouchable in all you do. You’re going to get a taste of reality and be knocked down a couple pegs. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart and start making the changes needed.

o Your day is a 5.

o Your energy color is purple.

• Capricorn – You want to make things happen today because you’ve been working so hard to get the ball rolling. You’ve planned very carefully and tried to account for anything that could happen, so don’t feel like it’s your fault if things don’t turn out the way you want. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to bring you peace.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is orange.

• Aquarius – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is black.

• Pisces – You’re getting serious about your work and your family life, and you’re in a happy place and good mental space. You’re feeling positive, energized and enthusiastic about these new changes that are coming. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and this will help make sure everyone involved is feeling your positive energy and love.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is rose gold.