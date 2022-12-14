Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 14th
- Aries – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Today you’re going to have a serious look on your life. Are you doing anything substantial, or just going through the motions? Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you figure out a way to add more to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There are a lot of things on your mind. Before you drive yourself crazy, think through them and express your concern to a friend. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind in this hard time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re definitely not yourself and overthinking everything. It’s not going to serve you well. Now’s not the best time to be making rash decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you handle stressful situations better. You have a tendency of thinking the world is crashing down around you, but with this switch in mentality, you’ll be able to keep a cool head in the midst of chaos.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’re in a very constructive mood today, and you’re ready to get stuff done. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving the means for you to get ahead in your chores and work life. Although you’re going to work today, you’ll be having fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today to make some much-needed changes in your behavior. You have walls up to protect you but you need to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’ve been super busy with work and it’s making your partner feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again which will be good for the both of you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to make a tough call soon, things aren't going to be clear cut, it's going to be murky. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do what needs to be done and be the leader.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Events of the day could leave you questioning a lot. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you through everything. Your friends and family are your support today and they are here to remind you who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You could get a second look at something important to you, now that you’re in a better head space. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to go down this journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
-
-
-
