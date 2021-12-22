Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 22nd
- Aries – With Jupiter making its way to your Third House (of Communication) you may be influenced to share your hopes and dreams with your close friends. They will listen and give you their two cents and you just have to be open to putting in the hard work to make it happen.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been in the background in some of your projects and when the time comes for you to be in the foreground, you’re hesitant. Stop stressing and be happy that your hard work is finally paying off. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career and Profession and Responsibility) encouraging you to run with this responsibility and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – There may be room for you to grow in your work life, but for you to take advantage of it you’re going to need to do some research. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see the benefits of taking the extra time in doing the research, so you make the most of your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You have a gut feeling that someone in your family is hiding something from you. Mars in Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you talk with them to figure everything out. If you feel like you can’t trust your family that’s going to hurt your mental health even more than confronting them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re going to have to step out of your comfort zone and reach out to people. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it easier for you to lean on others and share what’s going on in your life. This will lighten your soul more than you know.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You may meet someone who has the answer to all your questions about how to improve your life and move forward from some hurt that you experienced years ago. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you through this new stage of life.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color pink.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been feeling bad about where your life is right now, but with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to figure out exactly what you need to work on to get you to a happier place.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one. Because of this there’s tension today when it comes to your relationship. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and this energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love to begin with, bringing a new spark to your relationship.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough for the people you truly need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see any break soon. You need to slam on your brakes ASAP and focus on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance. This is a lesson that you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
R&B Singer Maeta Bitten By Snake During Video ShootShe shared a clip of the scary moment.
-
10 Holiday Songs That Give Us The ShiversSnowflakes likely do not approve of these seasonal songs.
-
Beyoncé, Jay-Z Songs On Oscars ShortlistBillie Eilish and Ariana Grande could also end up as nominees.