Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 28th
- Aries – You may have to speak a lot today, so try not to allow your anxiety to kick in. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the skills to take over the room and speak with ease. This will also boost your confidence for the next time. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You need to step up and get work done. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but it’s piling up. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) energizing you to complete all your work and keep it from happening again. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Today could bring up something you’ve tried hard to forget. The emotions will be present and affect how you interact. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). It’s your time to share your story with others. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You may have a lot of errands to run today. But go with a friend or partner to help make the most of the day. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making a potential boring day into a fun filled one. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You may be planning a dream vacation, but your friends may have thoughts they want to share with you. Be considerate but make sure you stay true to your plans. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making your dreams come true. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper with your close friends. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships. The two of you will do wonders with your relationships. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – A financial windfall might come your way. You may not win the lottery or something crazy like that. Instead, it’s something you’ve worked very hard for. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this money is coming at the right time. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You're stuck at home tidying everything in your life. Invite your family over and make a party out of it. They could help you in ways you never thought of. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing this time. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to use the stress you’ve been going through to get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on the end goal. Once you take needed steps, you’ll feel better. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You have a major project to work on, and even though you like being in control, Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you let go of your ego and ask for help. There’s no shame in it. This will be a great learning opportunity for you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it clear where you have to change your daily life. You’ve been down lately, with no clear reason why. Today you’re going to figure it out. You need to take the time to focus on you and your mental health. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes and be attracting like-minded people who will be a good match. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
