Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 7th
- Aries – As Mars moves into your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you are prompted to take good care of the people around you. The feeling of other people's happiness will actually relax you more than a spa day, and make you feel better about yourself as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – If you're stable now, but you don't know how long that will last, you should start thinking about your money again. You may need that extra push from Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – It's starting to feel a little overwhelming for you to spend so much time in this environment. Redecorate and organize before you make drastic changes by throwing away clutter. You are calmed down by Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – A fresh perspective on life is offered by Jupiter's presence in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). You can find happiness by getting out of the house and doing something different. Embrace the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Despite knowing your worth, you need to learn to take jokes and lighten up. In your Second House (of Self-worth and Money), Neptune reminds you to chill out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – It has been too long since you shared your feelings, and today is the tipping point. As Mars is in your Third House (of Communication), you will be given the confidence and words you need to get the job done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) today, pulling you into seclusion. The next few days are going to require you to take a breather, so don't push yourself too hard. Make sure your spirit batteries are fully charged.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You are going to have a day for reflection today, and you will realize there are things that need to be changed. You can keep the momentum of these new goals going with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Today is a great day to enjoy "me time." Jupiter is in your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), helping you relax and not worry about work. Your goal today is to find a balance between work and play or you'll burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You are letting your natural charm shine through because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image). As a result, you may be more open at work, which may result in your coworkers respecting you. It's going to boost your confidence by getting some praise from your friends.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – There's been a lot of fog in your home life lately, but it's about to clear up after what seems like an eternity. This process will be accelerated by Saturn's placement in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It seems like you and your partner are butting heads; you feel your ways are right and you aren't willing to compromise. As Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you'll finally learn to be flexible, and this change will bring you and your partner closer together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
