Your Horoscope For Wednesday February 16th
- Aries – You’re testing your creative waters lately; this is new for you and you shouldn’t give up just yet. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you someone who is interested in the same area as you to guide you and take you under their wing.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you enjoy some time in quiet and solitude. Take today to reflect upon events as you prepare yourself for this new part of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because not only will you learn a lot about yourself, but you’ll be learning about the people who are the closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re finally feeling more secure about yourself and that’s all thanks to Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Everything that you’re doing at work is going smoothly, and your social life is drama free as well. Hold on to this good feeling and when you’re feeling down try and remember how awesome you are!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Ignore any quarrels or difficulties that could be arising today. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and take the day off. You need this day to yourself, so kick back and do whatever pleases you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your attention to detail is what sets you apart from others. Saturn is in you Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your work is finally going to show their appreciation of you. This is also going change how you look at yourself in the future.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build anymore.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on clouds today. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over a little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes and you should be attracting like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Tensions are running high today and this may cause you to get into some fights with people close to you. Something you say could be taken in a different manner than you meant it, so think before you speak. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you the sense of calmness you need.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and is going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
