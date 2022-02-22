Your Horoscope For Wednesday February 23rd
- Aries – You’re someone who hates being out of the loop; don’t take it personally if someone doesn’t include you by accident. Instead of getting upset, talk it out with them and get their side of it. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to be able to hear what they are say saying and trust they are telling you the truth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of your new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The matters going on today will put you in a tizzy. Before you let that affect you take a step back and count to ten. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you get the peace of mind you desperately need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You seem distracted; you need to get organized and start getting things in order. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to show you that the root of all your problems starts at home. Once you figure everything out, you’ll be good to go.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’ll be attracted to faraway places but before you pack your bags and bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things, just make sure the timing is right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Your physical and mental well-being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you need to put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able have a clearer focus on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re going to have to take the high road today; people may want to pick petty fights with you and today isn’t the day for that. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) reminding yourself of the respect you have for yourself, so you don’t get carried away in petty drama.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone to reach out to the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve become this confident person, speaking your mind, and expressing yourself freely. These characteristics are wonderful, and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye lately and that’s causing a lot of tension. But Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you guys to talk freely and clear up any confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You have your mind set on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some outside interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge both of them to think of an out of the box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’ve ventured out and learned a new task, and you feel great about it but there’s so much you still need to learn. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to shed some light on the rewards coming your way. You will finally think you’re worth something and you have so much to add.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your morale, because you’ve been feeling a little insecure and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
