Your Horoscope For Wednesday February 9th
- Aries – Just because you’re financially stable now doesn’t mean you should go crazy and spend all your money. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and is going to guide you towards being wiser with your money.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Your inner child may come out today. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to let loose. You’re going to be able to enjoy some of your favorite activities and everything you do today will lift your spirits.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and you’re feeling pressure to try and make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you both to take a second to figure out what it is that you need. After some time, things will change, and your love life will be better than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you will feel renewed. You’ll feel stronger once you get back the emotional confidence you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo –You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on your family. You may not think you have the time, but Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see that you need to make time in order to get the positive outcome you are looking for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to be more focused on your health right now. Go through your pantries and fridge and throw out all the processed foods and make a shopping list to get your diet on track. The rest will fall into place.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that must change. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re not the one to take charge when it comes to spicing up your relationships, but with Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to give you the courage you need to make this change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. It’s going to be a little scary, but you got this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and get you moving in the right direction. Don’t overthink things and it will serve you well in the future.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence required to get through the uneasy conversation that you need to have today. You don’t like to cause any rifts between yourself and others, but this needs to get done. After this conversation is done, you’ll thank yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
