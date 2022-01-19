Your Horoscope For Wednesday January 19th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the joy in having an adventure with some friends. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire you to live outside of your comfort zone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve become a master at hiding your emotions, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and face those emotions. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your vision for the future is going to be a little optimistic; go share your wishes with others. If you put your goals out in universe they will happen, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Open up your eyes to the messages you are getting from your body. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the balance of work and rest. It’s important to focus on your mental health so you must take some time off to recharge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) feeding you extra energy to get you ready to tackle some new projects you’ve been thinking about. You’re in a good mind space to take on all of these new responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you’re a natural leader. This is coming at such a pivotal time in your life so hold on to that confidence cause you’re going to need it later in your career.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot going on in your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation; it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you; ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) which will heighten your need for intimacy in your love life. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you and your partner need and won’t want to miss out on.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Spend the day relaxing at home if you can because you just need take a step back from everything that is going on in your life. With The Moon in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this is going to be an easier task for you, helping you recharge and get ready for what comes next.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) drawing more ambitious feelings and desires. You have a strong feel for your responsibilities and since you’re in a good state of mind you’ll be able to tackle anything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
